Party in the Park: Five great acts to perform at Greenfield Valley later this month
An open-air live music event is set to place in the Flintshire heritage park later this month.
Five acts will be performing live at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park between 3.30pm and 9pm on Saturday, June 25.
They are: The Montigues, Batala Bangor, The Reads, Wilbur Smith, Kinsman and The Cheesecutters.
A Greenfield Valley Heritage Park spokesperson said: “Join us rocking out with Wilbur Milton plus another 5 great acts at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park.”
“The acts will all bring something different to the party!”
This group are going to sound just amazing here June 25th, two weeks today!
"The acts will all bring something different to the party!"

"It's just £7.00 a ticket, amazing value and they are selling fast grab yours at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/260287034527"
