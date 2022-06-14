Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Jun 2022

Party in the Park: Five great acts to perform at Greenfield Valley later this month

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An open-air live music event is set to place in the Flintshire heritage park later this month.

Five acts will be performing live at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park between 3.30pm and 9pm on Saturday, June 25.

They are: The Montigues, Batala Bangor, The Reads, Wilbur Smith, Kinsman and The Cheesecutters.

A Greenfield Valley Heritage Park spokesperson said: “Join us rocking out with Wilbur Milton plus another 5 great acts at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park.”

“The acts will all bring something different to the party!”

“It’s just £7.00 a ticket, amazing value and they are selling fast grab yours at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/260287034527”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Charity’s friendship and relationship services in Flintshire seeks new volunteers

News

Holywell: Car passenger seriously injured and driver arrested following crash on Sunday night

News

Scammers are sending text messages appearing to be from Ofgem offering £400 rebates

News

Aldi becomes first UK supermarket to launch ice cream for dogs

News

A scheme to support patients with dementia is being reinstated in North Wales

News

North Wales Police having ‘technical issues’ within its call centre – 999 calls are being prioritised

News

Police want to speak to this man after nearly £600 of perfume was stolen from a Mold store

News

Confirmed: Massive Floodlights at Racecourse set to get even bigger

News

Is there a heatwave on the way? This is what the Met Office says

News





Read 444,736 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn