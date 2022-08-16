Paddy and Felicity are looking for their “pawfect” home, can you help?

Listen to this article

Staff at the RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre have launched a special appeal to help find two of its long-term residents their “furever home”.

Both Paddy and Felicity have both sadly been overlooked and it is hoped that staff at the Upper Colwyn Bay site can find their perfect matches.

Felicity is a six-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed and although she can be wary at first, she is only a few treats away from being your best friend.

She, who is vaccinated, neutered and microchipped, would be able to live with a dog and children of older primary school age or above.

Centre manager Vicky Williams said: “Felicity came into our care with a skin allergy, but now it has regrown after a course of treatment. She is now off all medications and is ready to find her forever home.

“Our gorgeous girl hasn’t been tested to see if she has any allergies, but is currently being fed on an anallergenic diet to support her. A member of our cattery team will be happy to discuss this with any potential adoptees.”

Seven-year-old German Shepherd Paddy came into RSPCA care due to concerns for his welfare.

He is looking for a family where any children are ideally aged 14 years or older. He will need to be the only dog in the home and he cannot live with cats. Watch a video of his training.

Vicky said: “He was initially quite overwhelmed coming into kennels, but like most German Shepherds he found his paws once he formed a bond with his handlers.

“He is now looking for the perfect person or family to show him how good life can be after his neglectful start in life.

“Unfortunately Paddy does suffer from a condition called spondylosis which means he’s not looking for hours and hours of exercise. Thankfully he enjoys training games and enrichment which will help to exercise his brain instead.”

Vicky added: “We are really hoping to find these two their perfect homes this summer. They both have a few special needs but are truly amazing and are going to make wonderful additions to a family.”

If you can offer Felicity or Paddy the home they deserve please email a completed dog or cat perfect match form to brynymaen@rspca.org.uk.

With the increase in pet ownership and the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people’s finances, the RSPCA fears it may see more animals coming into its care at a time when rehoming has slowed.

Read Next