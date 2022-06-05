P&A group managing director continues to raise funds for motor neuron disease research

Following his participation in the Doddie Cup 500 earlier this year former rugby player and Managing Director of Flintshire based P&A Group, Steve Morgan, is continuing to raise funds for Motor Neuron Disease research.

Steve and his fellow Doddie Cup 500 teammate, Robert Boyns of Boyns Information Systems Ltd, joined forces to support MND sufferer Ian Flatt as he and his team took on Snowdon, a challenge which had been months in the planning.

Ian, who has always wanted to scale Snowdon, was tackling the terrain in a custom-built off-road wheelchair while his team of helpers carried ramps and used a pulley system to enable him to manoeuvre over the rougher ground.

Setting off at 9.30am, the challenge was successfully completed, despite the poor weather at the start, with everyone making it back down by 7pm. Robert and Steve, both familiar with the terrain, supported the team by helping to carry the ramps for much of the way. Robert described how he and Steve were the ‘Welsh pit ponies’ for the team helping Ian with the wheelchair who were the ‘true workers’.

Commenting on the day, Steve Morgan said: “It was an extremely hard challenge but worthwhile for such a great charity. It was humbling to see everyone come together on the day and Ian’s courage and good humour throughout was truly inspiring.

”Despite the weather being very changeable at the start, the sun came out on the way back down and the views started opening up – it looked magnificent.”

Steve and Robert are part of a team of former rugby players raising funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation whose vision is: A World Free of MND. Doddie Weir OBE is one of rugby’s most recognisable personalities. He earned 61 caps for Scotland during a successful playing career, represented the British and Irish Lions on their successful tour to South Africa in 1997, and won championships with his two club sides, Melrose and Newcastle Falcons.

A talented, committed and athletic lock forward, Doddie is now facing his biggest challenge. In June 2017 the Scot revealed he was suffering from Motor Neuron Disease. From the outset, Doddie has been driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into this, as yet, incurable disease.

Originally the team hoped to raise £1,000 through the Doddie Cup 500 cycle challenge but are now aiming for £30,000. It’s not too late to support them and anyone wishing to make a donation can do so here.

The P&A Group comprises Zest, a leading supplier of award winning timber garden products, The Woodworks Garden Centre and Café in Mold, P&A Pallets & Packaging and St Andrews Business Centre for leased and virtual offices.

Top pic: Half way through the Snowdon Challenge – The team halfway through the Snowdon Challenge assisting MND sufferer Ian Flatt to the top of Snowdon