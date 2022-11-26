Operation Sceptre: Over 700 knives handed in across North Wales during national week of action

As well as encouraging people to dispose of their unwanted knives safely, police visited schools and colleges across the region to highlight the risks and consequences of carrying a knife to pupils and students, visits to retailers and carrying out weapon sweeps.

Coordinated by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) Operation Sceptre was a national week of action which ran from 14 – 20 November, bringing all 43 police forces and British Transport Police together for a coordinated period of intensification to tackle knife crime, a large contributor to violent crime in the UK.

712 knives and bladed items were recovered from knife surrender amnesty bins and some recycling centres where people could dispose of knives and blades safely.

Inspector Wes Williams of North Wales Police said: “North Wales Police is totally committed to reducing the threat of knife crime within our communities and reducing the number of victims of knife crime.

“We must ensure that we are doing everything we can to reinforce the message that carrying a knife is unacceptable and that no good can come from carrying one.

“Every incident involving a knife has consequences for all those involved, and so this is an issue we take extremely seriously.

“As always the public have a very import part to play in helping to keep knives off our streets. They can help us as an extra of eyes and ears in our fight against serious violence and knife crime, and by making a report to us you could help save a life.

Inspector Williams added: “It’s important to point out that while this was a dedicated week of action, our work to tackle knife crime continues all year round. We will continue to highlight the dangers of carrying knives, and other weapons, and the devastating consequences this can have on people’s lives. If you are found illegally in possession of a knife you will be arrested, put before the court and brought to justice.”

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for knife crime, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, said: “Operation Sceptre is about cracking down on knife crime which has a devastating impact on our communities. The sheer number of arrests and seizures made across England and Wales last week sends a clear message that we will not tolerate knife crime in any form.

“We have continued our close partnership with the Prison Service, where we have targeted those carrying weapons within prisons. This approach could add a considerable time to their sentence and prevents dangerous offenders getting back onto the streets.

“Op Sceptre highlights the commitment of the police working with the public and partners to prevent young people becoming involved in serious violence. Last week saw forces continued engagement with schools and communities by police forces across the UK.

“Young people must understand that carrying a knife is never the answer, nor does it offer the protection they think it does. It only puts them at greater risk.”

If you have concerns about someone you know or care about, who is carrying or hiding a knife call the Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or the Fearless campaign website https://www.fearless.org/en/give-info. Always dial 999 in an emergency.