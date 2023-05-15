Operation Sceptre: North Wales Police join nationwide fight against knife crime

North Wales Police will be joining police forces up and down the country to support ‘Operation Sceptre’, a week-long national campaign committed to addressing the ongoing issue of knife crime. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The initiative, coordinated by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC), runs from 15th to 21st May. All 43 police forces, alongside the British Transport Police, are participating in this period of concentrated action to combat knife crime, a significant contributor to violent crime in the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As part of the operation, individuals are encouraged to dispose of unwanted knives in amnesty bins located at police stations and selected recycling centres across North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Inspector Geraint Richards of North Wales Police emphasised the importance of the initiative: “We must ensure that we are doing everything we can to reinforce the message that carrying a knife is unacceptable and that no good can come from carrying one,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Inspector Richards also pointed out the serious ramifications of knife incidents for all parties involved, and the commitment of the North Wales Police to take a firm approach towards anyone found illegally in possession of a knife or bladed article. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Education also plays a crucial role in combating knife crime. Throughout the week, School Community Police Officers will visit schools and colleges to highlight the risks and consequences of carrying a knife. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Retailers too are being urged to take responsibility by ensuring that knives do not end up in the wrong hands. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Changes to legislation brought about by the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 mean that possessing certain items such as knuckledusters, throwing stars, and zombie knives is now illegal, even in private. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More information regarding the recent change in legislation can be found on the Government website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If you have concerns about someone who is carrying or hiding a knife, contact the Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit the Fearless campaign website. In case of an emergency, always dial 999. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Amnesty bins for safe disposal of knives are located at police station front counters in Wrexham, Mold, Rhyl, Llandudno, Colwyn Bay, Bangor, Caernarfon, Holyhead, and also at Mochdre, Abergele, Rhyl, Denbigh and Ruthin Recycling Centres.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

