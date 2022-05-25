Operation Aztec: Meltdown for hundreds of guns handed in during firearms amnesty

A ‘substantial’ number of guns seized and surrendered to police during this month’s firearms amnesty running have been destroyed.

Officers for the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit took the weapons to an undisclosed location where they were melted down in a furnace.

Photographs posted on the armed unit’s social media page show hundreds of rifles and shotguns waiting to be destroyed.

One of the more unusual firearms to be handed in during the amnesty was an antique Browning type .50 calibre heavy machine gun.

A Tweet by the armed unit reads: “Officers from the unit have taken a substantial amount of seized and surrendered weapons to be melted today as part of Operation Aztec.”

“We make sure they are never to used again and off our streets.”

People in North Wales have been urged to hand in unwanted guns as part of the two-week campaign to stop firearms falling into the wrong hands.

Known as Operation Aztec, police forces have been appealing for people to hand in firearms and ammunition during the amnesty which started on 12th May and ends on May 29.

Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes.