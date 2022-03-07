Online mental health service extended for three years after £7m funding boost

An online mental service in Wales has been extended after a £7 million funding boost.

SilverCloud Wales is a free online therapy service designed to help people who experience mild to moderate anxiety, depression or stress, manage their mental health and wellbeing.

Following an all-Wales pilot scheme launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the service has helped people access online mental health support.

During the pilot over 23,000 people have accessed SilverCloud’s mental health programmes and 64% of people reported a positive outcomes following self-referral.

Today Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Lynne Neagle has confirmed an additional £7.7m in funding to continue providing SilverCloud Wales – the free online mental health support tool for a further three years.

The work will be overseen by Powys Teaching Health Board.

As Wales moves out of the pandemic the additional funding will expand the service and will offer access to digital therapy for young people aged 11 and over. It will also provide perinatal support.

As well as being an online self-help service, SilverCloud Wales is backed up and supported by a team of psychologists and online cognitive behavioural therapy co-ordinators. It has the benefits of both being an ‘access from home’ service as well as professionally led one.

Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, said: “Mental Health affects people in different ways and we want to offer a range of resources to help people, those with low level mental health needs can hugely benefit from using SilverCloud.

“The service is available 24/7 and no referral is needed. Feedback we have received has shown that people felt SilverCloud really helped them through a time where they needed a bit of support and I am pleased we are now expanding the services offered.”

Ken Cahill, CEO of SilverCloud Health, said: “SilverCloud Health is proud to be helping NHS Wales to help people across the country get the mental health support they need at this time.

“With 18 years of research behind us, our programmes, designed by clinical psychologists have high success rates to support their effectiveness. Every person helped is a success story as far as we are concerned.”

Carol Brown, Powys Teaching Health Board SilverCloud Wales lead, said: “The roll-out of direct access to digital therapy for Wales’ entire 11+ population recognises that people need immediate help in managing their mental health and wellbeing as the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt and reduces barriers to accessing this support​,”