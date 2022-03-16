One of UK’s largest construction firms strikes up sponsorship deal with Shotton Steel junior rugby team

One of the UK’s largest construction firms has struck up a sponsorship deal with a Deeside based junior rugby team.

Manchester headquartered Kier Construction has become an official sponsor of Shotton Steel junior rugby team.

The name of the firm will now appear on the under 8’s and 9’s team shirts.

Kier recently completed the construction of Ty Calon in Queensferry, the brand new multi-million-pound facility operated by Deeside Community Trust which is also home to Shotton Steel RFC.

Ty Calon has been built within the grounds of the former John Summers High School in Queensferry.

Funded by Flintshire County Council, the Welsh Government and Wales Rugby Union the aim of the facility is to improve community learning as well as provide a base for the rugby club.

Ty Calon offers funded courses and activities along with first-class facilities for hire including function rooms, a brand new 4G pitch and changing and training facilities.

JB Brokers, a local insurance company operating in the area since 2017 has been a long-term kit sponsor to the club and has renewed its support for another year.

The insurance firm’s name appears on the under 11’s and under 12’s team shirts.

Peter Lyth, Chairman of Shotton Steel mini’s and juniors said “These two new sponsorship deals highlight how our great club is growing and helps us to field teams in both competitive and friendly games and national competitions.”

“We would like to thank JB Brokers and Kier Construction for their support”.

Shotton Steel RFC has long been at the heart of the community, having a long history with the steelworks associated with the area, with teams for men’s seniors, women’s, juniors and minis as well as support from qualified coaching staff, discounted gym memberships, a top-class clubhouse and training facility, excellent social atmosphere and Welsh WRU ticket applications.

The mini’s and junior’s section caters from ages 2 – 16 in a friendly inclusive and fun environment, training on a Sunday morning from 10:30 – 12:00 at Ty Calon, John Summers Ground, Shotton.