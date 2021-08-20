One million COVID-19 jabs given to people living or working in North Wales

Over one million COVID-19 vaccinations have now been given to people living or working in North Wales.

The significant milestone was reached this week, nine months after the COVID-19 vaccination programme started in December 2020.

Around ninety-eight per cent of these jabs have been given by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board staff and primary care partners, with the remainder given in England, or other counties in Wales.

The North Wales health board has played a significant role in Wales’ world-leading vaccine rollout, which is the largest immunisation programme ever undertaken by the NHS.

Since December 2020, a COVID-19 jab has been given to a person living or working in North Wales every 24 seconds.

Those vaccinations have been administered in care homes and over 200 different locations, including GP surgeries, mass vaccination centres, mobile clinics and community pharmacies, as part of a huge logistical effort.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery said:

“It has taken a Herculean effort to get to his point and I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to our staff, primary care contractors, partner organisations and volunteers for their incredible support over the last nine months, as well as people across North Wales who have taken up the offer of vaccination.

“The speed and efficiency of our COVID-19 vaccine rollout has led to a significant reduction in the number of people dying or needing hospital treatment with the virus. It has also enabled COVID-19 restrictions to be eased to the extent that we can begin to enjoy some sort of normality again.

“We know there is a lot more work to do to complete the job – including vaccinating more young people and delivering the COVID-19 vaccine booster programme, which will start next month.

“The door is always open for those who have not yet come forward for their vaccination. You can either book your jab in advance using our online booking service, or attend one of our drop in sessions, for which appointments aren’t required.”

Earlier this week, Chloe Rogers, 17, from Wrexham, received the one-millionth COVID-19 vaccine. She said: “I came forward for my jab because my whole family have had theirs and I wanted to protect others, as well as be able to go to nightclubs when I turn 18.”

To book your COVID-19 vaccination, view details of drop in sessions and find answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the vaccine, visit the BCUHB website: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations/