Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 28th Jun 2023

Ofcom launches investigation into BT following 999 emergency call service disruption

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Ofcom, the telecoms regulator, has launched an investigation into BT following a disruption to 999 emergency calls on Sunday, June 25. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the disruption, people in north Wales and across the UK found themselves unable to connect through 999, leading police, fire, and ambulance services to suggest calling 101 and other alternative numbers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

BT, like all other providers, is mandated under Ofcom rules to take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to emergency organisations as part of any call services offered. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ofcom said: “Our rules require BT and other providers to take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to emergency organisations as part of any call services offered.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They also require providers to take all necessary measures to ensure the fullest possible availability of calls and internet in the event of catastrophic network breakdown or in cases of force majeure.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Separately, providers are required to take appropriate and proportionate measures to identify and reduce the risks of, and prepare for the occurrence of, anything that compromises the availability, performance or functionality of their network or service.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Providers are also required to take appropriate and proportionate measures to prevent adverse effects arising from any such compromise.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Where there is an adverse effect on the network or service, the provider must take appropriate and proportionate measures to remedy or mitigate that effect.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our investigation will seek to establish the facts surrounding the incident and examine whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that BT has failed to comply with its regulatory obligations.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Celebrations outside the Senedd as Wales bans brutal wildlife traps
  • First Minister Concedes: Transport for Wales’ rail service falls short of acceptability
  • Ofgem moves to strengthen prepayment meter protections

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Celebrations outside the Senedd as Wales bans brutal wildlife traps

    News

    First Minister Concedes: Transport for Wales’ rail service falls short of acceptability

    News

    Ofgem moves to strengthen prepayment meter protections

    News

    Sections of A494 Mold Bypass to close for three nights for routine maintenance

    News

    Deeside based firm secures £4m of UK Government funding for cleaner hydrogen technology

    News

    BMA Cymru: 80% of GPs voice patient safety concerns amid deepening crisis in Wales

    News

    North Wales Chief constable outlines approach to 20-mph law change

    News

    Prolonged hot weather triggers escaping snake alert from RSPCA

    News

    First Minister unveils legislative programme including increase in number of Senedd Members

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn