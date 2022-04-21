NSPCC reveals scale of abuse and neglect faced by children in Wales

An abuse survivor has called on everyone to support the NSPCC’s upcoming ‘Childhood Day’, as the charity reveals the worrying picture of the abuse and neglect faced by children in Wales.

Last year the NSPCC’s Helpline made 1,048 referrals to agencies in Wales – around three a day – to investigate concerns about abuse and neglect.

The most common reason for the charity’s practitioners to escalate their concerns in Wales was neglect, with 352 referrals being made for this concern.

Emma Frost who was abused by her father as a child, said: “I was the eldest of seven siblings and grew up in a chaotic household.”

“I was subjected to emotional and physical torment and made to believe that I was saying, thinking and doing things I wasn’t.”

“I spent four years in care. My father abused me from a young age and in 2011, he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.”

“I wish someone, at some point, had picked up the phone and called the NSPCC Helpline. I would have got the right help a lot earlier and it wouldn’t have done as much damage.”

“The NSPCC is just as important now as it was when I was a little girl. Whatever else is going on, it’s vital we all play our part for children suffering abuse.”

The NSPCC Helpline receives contacts from the public and professionals who have safeguarding fears about a child.

The charity will refer these on to statutory agencies when serious enough to do so, whilst offering advice and assistance in all cases.

The charity estimates that half a million children a year suffer abuse in the UK, which means seven children in each classroom experience abuse before they turn 18.

The NSPCC is launching Childhood Day on June 10 to encourage everyone to get involved in preventing abuse and protecting children.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO said: “In light of the recent tragic cases and the difficulties and increased risk faced by the younger generation over the past couple of years, it is important we ask if we have learnt the right lessons and challenge ourselves to do all we can to protect children from harm.”

“It is essential that Welsh Government further invests in children’s services to ensure it provides comprehensive support to any child at risk of harm.”

“As well as the Government playing a leading role, we know that strong communities can help to keep children safe, where thousands of individual people play their part in doing what’s right.”

“That’s why we created Childhood Day – a day that brings everyone in the UK together to emphasise why child protection is a top priority.”