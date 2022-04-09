North Wales tourism businesses gear up for busy Easter period

Tourism businesses across the region are gearing up for what us expected to be a busy Easter season.

After a challenging two years, it is the first April since the pandemic hit where there are minimal restrictions in place for visitors and organisations across Wales,

As businesses across the region prepare for Easter break, Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths visited Adventure Parc Snowdonia to hear about their preparations.

Latest developments at the Parc include a Hilton Hotel and Spa, which is now nearly a year old, and the indoor adventure space which provides an exciting experience in all weathers.

Both developments have received support from the Welsh Government.

With the start of the surfing season just beginning and visitors expected over the Easter break and summer, Adventure Parc Snowdonia is expecting a busy year.

Ms Griffiths sad: “It has been a very challenging two years for the tourism industry.

“Two years ago the Easter break was very different, but now businesses across the country are ready to welcome visitors.

“Visit Wales have been running campaigns during the winter to keep Wales in the minds of potential visitors, as people start to think of booking holidays once again.

“It’s great to see the developments here at Adventure Parc Snowdonia, which is a key player in enhancing North Wales’ reputation as a top adventure tourism destination.

“With high quality accommodation and activities suitable for all, the attraction has made a significant contribution to the tourism offer here.

“It also provides excellent skills and training opportunities for the local area.

“To have the opportunity to train and work in such a development in rural Wales is a tremendous experience.

“I wish Adventure Parc Snowdonia a very successful season.”