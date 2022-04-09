Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 9th Apr 2022

Updated: Sat 9th Apr

North Wales tourism businesses gear up for busy Easter period

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Tourism businesses across the region are gearing up for what us expected to be a busy Easter season.

After a challenging two years, it is the first April since the pandemic hit where there are minimal restrictions in place for visitors and organisations across Wales,

As businesses across the region prepare for Easter break, Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths visited Adventure Parc Snowdonia to hear about their preparations.

Latest developments at the Parc include a Hilton Hotel and Spa, which is now nearly a year old, and the indoor adventure space which provides an exciting experience in all weathers.

Both developments have received support from the Welsh Government.

With the start of the surfing season just beginning and visitors expected over the Easter break and summer, Adventure Parc Snowdonia is expecting a busy year.

Ms Griffiths sad: “It has been a very challenging two years for the tourism industry.

“Two years ago the Easter break was very different, but now businesses across the country are ready to welcome visitors.

“Visit Wales have been running campaigns during the winter to keep Wales in the minds of potential visitors, as people start to think of booking holidays once again.

“It’s great to see the developments here at Adventure Parc Snowdonia, which is a key player in enhancing North Wales’ reputation as a top adventure tourism destination.

“With high quality accommodation and activities suitable for all, the attraction has made a significant contribution to the tourism offer here.

“It also provides excellent skills and training opportunities for the local area.

“To have the opportunity to train and work in such a development in rural Wales is a tremendous experience.

“I wish Adventure Parc Snowdonia a very successful season.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

OId red phone box in Flintshire village could be converted to house defibrillator

News

Nearly four in ten cancer patients in Wales diagnosed in hospital A&E departments

News

Police renew appeal to trace wanted man from Chester

News

Flintshire schoolboy taking the world of darts by storm

News

Zip World set to open world’s first 18 hole underground ‘adventure’ golf, and it’s in North Wales

News

Paramedic seriously injured in crash while on training course in North Wales

News

Appeal launched after housing plans refused next to groundworks company in Sandycroft

News

Airbus UK Broughton promotion back to Cymru Premier confirmed after obtaining Tier 1 licence

News

Time is running out to register to vote for upcoming local council elections!

News





Read 399,536 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn