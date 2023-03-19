North Wales Team Takes on 555-Mile Challenge for Doddie’s Legacy

The team, comprising fellow ex-rugby players and cycling enthusiasts from Ruthin and the surrounding areas, set off from the Principality Stadium to cycle to Murrayfield in Edinburgh, arriving just before kick-off for the Scotland vs Wales six nations game. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was set up by the late Doddie Weir OBE and his trustees in 2017, following his diagnosis of MND. The vision is simple: A World Free of MND. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Doddie Weir, a stalwart of rugby for many years, earned 61 caps for Scotland and represented the British and Irish Lions on their successful tour to South Africa in 1997. He also won championships with his two club sides, Melrose and Newcastle Falcons. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Commenting on the recent challenge, Steve Morgan, Managing Director of Mold based P&A Group, and a former rugby captain for North Wales, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Doddie was a true inspiration to many people, both on and off the pitch, and not just during his playing years. The way he faced his diagnosis head-on, without self-pity, was incredibly humbling to see. I’m sure many people took strength from his positive attitude and drive to raise funds for research which could, ultimately, make a big difference to those living with MND. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Doddie Cup 555 is a brilliant event and this was the second year that I took part. It was great to set off from the iconic Wrexham FC football pitch early in the morning after the riders had refuelled and rested for breakfast. The response that we received along the way was momentous – thank you to everyone who supported and sponsored us. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As a team, raising money for the My Name5 Doddie Foundation is hugely important, but, if we’ve also managed to help raise awareness of MND, then all the effort and training has been worthwhile!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Accompanying Steve and Rob on the trip was Andrew Hamilton, Gwyndaf Jones, Matt Davies, Peter Harrison, Wyn Jones, John Vaughan, Neil Colquhoun, John Devereurx, Owain Tudur Jones and Tudur Owen. The team cycled the 555 miles in a relay style in just two and a half days, going through towns and villages along the way. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rob Boyns, Managing Director of Boyns.Net Information Systems added: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Cycling through Edinburgh with all the thousands of supporters keeping the spirits high as we completed the 555-mile journey from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh delivering the match ball was phenomenal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I have met some incredible individuals and feel honoured to have carried out the ride alongside them.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steve, Rob and the team would like to thank the following sponsors: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Boyns.Net Information Systems, P&A Group, Zest Outdoor Living, Crime Prevention Services ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Henllan Bread, Cheval, Llaeth y Llan, Bala Caravan Park, King Span, Delsol, Aer Cymru ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Aneurin Jones, Pritchard Jones LLP, Cwrw Da – Cwmni Gwyndaf, Horizon Windows ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Creditec / Comparitec and Wind2 ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There is still time to support the challenge and help to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. You can visit the JustGiving page here. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

