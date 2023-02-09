North Wales Regional Skills Partnership launches three-year skills and employment plan

The North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) has launched its three-year skills and employment plan to maximise upskilling opportunities in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The plan focuses on providing a framework for employers, training providers, and funders to work collectively and aims to declutter the complex employment and skills landscape. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The launch event saw over 160 attendees, including Welsh Government economy minister Vaughan Gething, who delivered a keynote address remotely. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

David Roberts, Chair of the RSP, praised the event for bringing the plan to life and for the real appetite for work experience, upskilling, and retraining. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Three panel sessions were held to demonstrate the three core aspects of the plan: enabling employers, communicating support, and empowering individuals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Current apprentices shared their experiences and discussed the importance of close collaboration between businesses and colleges in providing viable career choices for young people. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Representatives from Bangor University, Wrexham Glyndwr University, Coleg Cambria, Coleg Llandrillo Menai, Careers Wales, and Flintshire County Council spoke on their training programs and current links with industry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Key employers such as Moneypenny, The VAE, M-Sparc, and Wynne Construction also took part in a business-focused panel to discuss best practices in developing apprentice and employee skills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alison Hourihane, social value manager at Wynne Construction, led a talk on the opportunities for skills development in the construction industry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Reflecting on the event, Alison said, “Supporting local people into construction and tapping into education is a huge part of our work and we hope in the next three years of the plan, more individuals will be aware of the opportunities and career avenues available to help build skills up in North Wales industries.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The RSP was established in 2012 as part of the Welsh Government’s approach to regional economic development and works closely with Ambition North Wales to identify regional priorities for skills investment. With skills high on the agenda for employers, the three-year skills and employment plan is poised to offer opportunities for prosperity and growth in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

