North Wales Police urge care on regions roads following recent serious collisions

In response to a number in serious road accidents over the weekend, North Wales Police are urging motorists to exercise extra caution on the roads. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incidents, four of which involved motorcyclists, resulted in three individuals sustaining potentially life-changing injuries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are committed to keeping people safe on the roads of North Wales,” stated Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst of North Wales Police’s Operational Support Service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following what she described as “yet another busy weekend,” Mullen-Hurst confirmed that law enforcement will adopt a “zero-tolerance” approach to reduce casualties and collisions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While she acknowledged that most motorists drive appropriately, CI Mullen-Hurst warned that those driving recklessly, at excess speed, or committing road traffic offences would face prosecution. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Investigations are underway for each incident, aiming to assure the public of a thorough examination of every collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police is ramping up patrols, employing both marked and unmarked vehicles, and continues its road safety campaigns in a bid to reduce fatal and serious collisions on North Wales roads. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Road safety, CI Mullen-Hurst stressed, is everyone’s responsibility, whether as a driver, motorcyclist, cyclist, or pedestrian. She called on road users to think about their behaviour and possible changes they could make to enhance their own safety and that of others. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The surge in collisions comes just as the annual Operation Darwen campaign gets underway. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This campaign, led by North Wales Police, aims to reduce the risk of motorcycle-related deaths and serious injuries. During the spring and summer, the operation places increased focus on motorcycle safety, given that motorcyclists are amongst the most vulnerable road users. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Statistics indicate the necessity of such a campaign: in 2021, there were 72 motorcyclists killed or seriously injured in North Wales, a 2.85% increase from 2020. Motorcycle casualties represent, on average, 25% of all casualties in the region over the past three years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Motorcyclists are encouraged to visit the Wales by Bike website for safety advice, information about courses, and routes. BikeSafe workshops are planned across North Wales throughout the year, with bookings available at www.bikesafe.co.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

