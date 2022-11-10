Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 10th Nov 2022

Updated: Thu 10th Nov

North Wales Police target unsafe work vans with insecure loads on A55 and A483

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have carried out a crackdown targeting unsafe work vans with insecure loads on the A55 and A483.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit took part in a safety operation on two of the region’s key routes on Tuesday, where mobile phone and seatbelt offences were also identified.

Several vehicles, the majority of them being work vans, were found with insecure loads, which included scaffolding poles, ladders, garden waste and machinery such as cement mixers.

One driver was initially stopped due to an insecure load but was later found to be driving whilst under the influence of cannabis and was driving without a licence or valid insurance. He was arrested and taken to police custody and his van was seized.

Several traffic offence reports were issued to drivers for a range of offences, including careless driving, excess speed and contravening a red traffic light.

PC Jon Bradshaw said: “We all want our roads to be safe as possible and we all want to go home safely at the end of the working day.

“Play your part by making sure that everything you carry is secured and the vehicles you load are safe and legal before you set off.

“Any item capable of being thrown from or bouncing out of a vehicle needs to be secured whatever vehicle it is being carried on, whether it’s a plastic bucket or wheelbarrow, steel beams or heavy plant equipment. Don’t rely on just its weight to hold it in place.

He added: “It is also disappointing that some drivers continue to use their phones behind the wheel, despite several high-profile campaigns and the government increasing the fine if caught.

“Road safety operations such as this are all part of our ongoing commitment to keeping the roads safe for all and we’ll continue to take action against those who commit offences on our roads.”

Voiced by Amazon Polly
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North Wales Police target unsafe work vans with insecure loads on A55 and A483
  • Deeside Dragons’ eagerly awaited return home put on ice as technical issues hold up rink opening
  • Councils and local communities to decide which roads should be excluded from Wales’ new 20mph speed limits


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    North Wales Police target unsafe work vans with insecure loads on A55 and A483

    News

    Deeside Dragons’ eagerly awaited return home put on ice as technical issues hold up rink opening

    News

    Councils and local communities to decide which roads should be excluded from Wales’ new 20mph speed limits

    News

    North Wales MS raises DWP concerns after thousands of ‘security incidents’

    News

    FAUSTUS: That Damned Woman, new play for Chester’s Storyhouse

    News

    Minister questioned over actions to make homes in Wales more energy efficient

    News

    COVID, flu, RSV – how this triple threat of respiratory viruses could collide this winter

    News

    Welsh Government slammed for ’20 years of inaction’ after cause of Menai Bridge closure revealed

    Anglesey

    Cymru squad announced for World Cup

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn