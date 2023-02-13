North Wales Police launches ‘Young Ambassadors Programme’ for 16-24 year olds

Young people across the region are being encouraged to ensure their voices are being heard on policing matters by applying to become members of North Wales Police' Young Ambassadors Programme.

For the first time in its history, North Wales Police is looking to recruit approximately 25 Young Ambassadors, aged between 16 and 24-years-old and who all live in the area, to inform and support police on matters involving young people and have their say on policing and crime where they live.

PC Mel Cartledge-Davis, North Wales Police' Youth Engagement and Intervention Officer said: "We hope to recruit individuals who will provide a powerful voice for their peers across the region, and who will support, challenge and inform the work that we do that will help make better decisions to meet the needs of young people across North Wales.

"There will be training opportunities around confidence building, teamwork and leadership and the ambassadors will also gain valuable skills and experience which will be relevant and could be used as part of the Welsh Baccalaureate, as part of their CV or assist with applications to further or higher education.

"They'll be involved in scrutinising the use of police powers as well as complaints and incidents involving young people – providing feedback and making recommendations to North Wales Police.

PC Cartledge-Davis added: "We are keen to ensure that our Young Ambassador programme is made up of a diverse group of people who reflect the make-up of the local population, including those who may have direct experience of the police and justice system. Previous police contact or conviction is not a barrier to application.

Deputy Chief Constable Richard Debicki said: "We are delighted to be recruiting Young Ambassadors to North Wales Police for the first time. This is an exciting opportunity for young people to have their voice heard in a meaningful and effective way.

"Young people are sometimes portrayed in a negative light in the media, therefore we are keen to hear from people who are passionate and driven to really make a change for young people across North Wales."

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin said: "As Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, I am delighted that North Wales Police is launching its new Young Ambassador Scheme, which is the first of its kind for the Force.

"I believe the voice of young people is vital within the criminal justice process. Young people are as much victims of crime as any other group in society, and like other people, they also live with the consequences of others' actions. Therefore, understanding young people's experience of crime, and how we can work together to combat it, is hugely important to me.

"I would encourage any young person who thinks they wish to take part in the scheme to get in touch. This includes young people from all sections of society; for example, from rural and urban North Wales, as well as from different language, ethnic, gender, economic and ability backgrounds.

"Everyone should have a voice, and together we can make a difference for all young people right across North Wales."

If you are interested in applying, or if you know of a young person who would like to get involved, please head over to (link to Oleo) to complete an application.

