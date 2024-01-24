North Wales Police issue appeal for missing Prestatyn man and his dog
North Wales Police have launched a search for a man reported missing from the Prestatyn area.
Concerns for the well-being of Douglas Urquhart have escalated, prompting police to seek the public’s assistance in locating him.
Mr Urquhart, whose physical description includes a short beard, is believed to be wearing a dark long anorak, a woolly hat, and glasses.
He was last seen accompanied by his small Yorkshire Terrier dog, characterised by its mixed brown-grey coat and pink collar.
North Wales Police have encouraged anyone who might have seen Mr Urquhart or have any information about his whereabouts to come forward.
The reference number for this case, Q011102, should be quoted when providing any information to the police.
The reference number for this case, Q011102, should be quoted when providing any information to the police.

The public can reach out via the 101 telephone service or through the police webchat – click here.
