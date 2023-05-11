Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 11th May 2023

North Wales Police ‘investigating’ themselves after Porthmadog arrest video circulates widely on social media

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have issued a statement this evening following the widespread circulation of officers arresting an individual. ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One of the videos is republished, shared on social media others show what appears to be the same man with large swelling on the side of his face as he is being placed into a police vehicle. ‌ ‌ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman has said this morning “I’ve seen the footage this morning and I take this very seriously. There is an investigation ongoing so we can understand the incident fully and we have referred the matter to the IOPC”​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police said last night, “We are aware of videos circulating on social media which show North Wales Police officers arresting a 34-year-old male from the Porthmadog area earlier today (Wednesday, 10 May). ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The suspect was subsequently conveyed to hospital and assessed by medical staff before his transfer into police custody. ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This matter is currently being fully investigated by North Wales Police and further updates will be issued in due course.” ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police limited who can comment on the statement when they placed it on Facebook. ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Another morning of long delays at Deeside Industrial Estate Interchange
  • Llyr Gruffydd appointed Plaid Cymru interim leader
  • Citizens Advice Flintshire call for volunteers amid record demand

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Another morning of long delays at Deeside Industrial Estate Interchange

    News

    Llyr Gruffydd appointed Plaid Cymru interim leader

    News

    Citizens Advice Flintshire call for volunteers amid record demand

    News

    RCN Wales members to strike after rejecting the latest NHS pay offer for nursing staff in Wales

    News

    NHS team go the extra mile to support new and expectant mums with perinatal mental illness

    News

    Road safety charity calls for urgent government action on UK’s drug-driving crisis

    News

    Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price steps down as party leader

    News

    Chester: Police implement 48 hour dispersal order as first race meeting of season gets underway

    News

    Cannabis use behind increase in pupil exclusions from schools in Flintshire

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn