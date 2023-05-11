North Wales Police ‘investigating’ themselves after Porthmadog arrest video circulates widely on social media

North Wales Police have issued a statement this evening following the widespread circulation of officers arresting an individual.

One of the videos is republished, shared on social media others show what appears to be the same man with large swelling on the side of his face as he is being placed into a police vehicle.

North Wales Police Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman has said this morning "I've seen the footage this morning and I take this very seriously. There is an investigation ongoing so we can understand the incident fully and we have referred the matter to the IOPC"

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police said last night, "We are aware of videos circulating on social media which show North Wales Police officers arresting a 34-year-old male from the Porthmadog area earlier today (Wednesday, 10 May).

"The suspect was subsequently conveyed to hospital and assessed by medical staff before his transfer into police custody.

"This matter is currently being fully investigated by North Wales Police and further updates will be issued in due course."

North Wales Police limited who can comment on the statement when they placed it on Facebook.

