Posted: Sun 25th Feb 2024

North Wales Police: Greenfield residents called to action in drug fight

In an effort to clamp down on drug supply and its associated crimes, North Wales Police are reaching out to the residents of Greenfield and its surrounding areas, seeking their assistance in gathering vital information.

PCSO Kate Horne, from Flintshire North Neighbourhood Policing Team, emphasised the value of community intelligence in these investigations, acknowledging that while police efforts are extensive, they cannot cover every area simultaneously.

The police are particularly interested in learning about the when and where of drug activities, and who is involved.

PCSO Horne said: “Tackling drug supply aims to take criminals off the street, takes harmful drugs out of the community, reduces other offences that are often committed to fund drug use (such as shoplifting), and is also important to keep young people safe, who are at risk of being exploited by criminal gangs when they’re drawn into the world of drug supply.”

“If you have any information relating to what’s going on in your area, please let us know.”

Residents can call the 101 phone line, or access the North Wales Police webchat facility to report any drug-related activity.

PCSO Horne highlighted the option to make anonymous reports through Crimestoppers.

This can be done by calling 0800555111 or visiting the Crimestoppers website.

This avenue provides a secure and confidential means of sharing information, ensuring that individuals feel safe in coming forward.

