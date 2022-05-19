North Wales MS welcomes major investment in Deeside manufacturing jobs

A North Wales MS visited Shotton Mill in Deeside Industrial Estate this week where he was shown around the site and learnt all about the future plans.

The £600m redevelopment of the Deeside Industrial Estate site will create one of the most advanced technology paper mills in the world.

Finnish firm UPM sold the Shotton paper mill site to Turkish industrial conglomerate Eren Holdings in May.

Eren will use some equipment from the current facilities and incorporate state-of-the-art technology to create one of the biggest paper mills in the UK.

The former newsprint site will pivot to manufacturing containerboard and tissue with a combined capacity of nearly one million tonnes per year.

As well as manufacturing, Shotton Mill plays a key role in the UK’s recycling infrastructure network.

Recycled paper and other recyclable materials, including glass and plastics that are collected by local councils from households all around the UK are brought to the site for reprocessing.

Following the closure of the newsprint production at the site, the proposed new containerboard and tissue facility will “not only ensure this important outlet for recycled materials is retained but capacity will be increased.” Erin has said.

The site will have the capacity to recycle all of the wastepaper generated in Wales.

Once operational, the facility will create an additional 660 new jobs for local people.

Erin has said all 190 employees currently working for Shotton Mill Limited have been retained as part of the transition to the new business and “all have a role to play in the future.”

Mr Rowlands said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to look around Shotton Mill and hear all about its major new plans.

“Earlier this year the company announced a £600m redevelopment to change the use of the former newsprint site into producing cardboard and tissue. This is the largest example of inward investment in Wales and the sixth largest in the UK.

“This was great news for Deeside and I welcome this investment into manufacturing jobs in North Wales.”

“Not only does it secure existing employment but it will also create an additional 660 jobs.”

“I was also pleased to see the key role the site plays in the UK’s recycling infrastructure network.”

“Recycled paper and other recyclable materials, including glass and plastics which is collected by local councils from households all around the UK are brought to the site for reprocessing.”

Shotton Mill, on the Deeside Industrial Estate, employs 190 people at the moment with an additional 210 jobs supported through the site using contractors in its Materials Recovery Facility, MRF and Eren plans to directly create an additional 660 jobs at the site.

[Photo: R-L, Sam Rowlands, MS for North Wales with Daniel Johnson, General Manager at Shotton Mill.]