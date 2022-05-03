North Wales MS supports Bowel Cancer Awareness Month

A North Wales Member of the Senedd is urging people to be alert to the symptoms of bowel cancer as part of a campaign to increase awareness of the illness.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in Wales with almost 2,300 people diagnosed every year.

Sadly, more than 900 people die from the disease each year, making it the second biggest cancer killer in Wales but it shouldn’t be as it’s treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early.

Nearly everyone survives bowel cancer if diagnosed at the earliest stage. However this drops significantly as the disease develops.

The symptoms of bowel cancer can include:

Bleeding from your bottom and/or blood in your poo

A persistent and unexplained change in bowel habit

Unexplained weight loss

Extreme tiredness for no obvious reason

A pain or lump in your tummy

Mark Isherwood is supporting Bowel Cancer Awareness Month this year and attended a drop-in event at the Senedd, hosted by Bowel Cancer UK.

Mr Isherwood said: “I am very pleased to be working with Bowel Cancer UK to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease, help improve early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care both in North Wales and nationally.

“New findings released by Bowel Cancer UK for Bowel Cancer Awareness Month have revealed that nearly half of people (48%) in Wales cannot name a single bowel cancer symptom.

“Early diagnosis is essential to improving bowel cancer outcomes and being able to recognise the symptoms and speaking to your GP when you feel something isn’t right, could save your life.”

Dr Lisa Wilde, Director of Research and External Affairs at Bowel Cancer UK, comments: “Bowel cancer remains the second biggest cancer killer in Wales, and it’s shocking that people aren’t aware of the symptoms to look out for.

“We’re delighted to have the support of Mr Isherwood who attended our event at the Senedd and who will help raise awareness of bowel cancer across North Wales.

“If you notice any signs of bowel cancer, or if things just don’t feel right for you, please visit your GP.

“While the disease largely affects people over the age of 50, almost 100 under 50s are diagnosed each year Wales, so it’s really important people seek advice as soon as possible – whatever their age – if they’re worried.”

To find out more about bowel cancer, visit Bowel Cancer UK’s website: www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk