North Wales Masons donate nearly £2000 to local organisations and charities

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, the North Wales Freemasons donated nearly £2000 to various local charities during a special charity evening. The event saw the presentation of cheques to several organisations that play vital roles in the community.

Ian Gibbons, the Charity Steward, along with the Lodge Worshipful Master, James Gardner, led the proceedings, distributing funds to Nightingale House, 1st Kinnerton Scouts, Sandycroft Hub and Pantry, Ark Angels Pet Rescue, and Crossroads Carers Trust.

Additionally, a cheque was presented to the North Wales Provincial Team for the 2028 festival, a significant event held every six years to support both national and local charities and to fund clinical research.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation, one of the UK’s largest grant-making charities, plays a pivotal role in these efforts.

Phil James, Chairman of the North Wales Freemasons Charity, was present to receive the cheque, alongside Andrew Schofield.

The event featured notable moments, such as Lesley Povey, Diane Jones, and Mike Jones from the Sandycroft Hub & Pantry accepting their donation.

Beaver Leader Ryan Goodwin, accompanied by twins Leo and Oscar, received the cheque for 1st Kinnerton Scouts.

Charlotte Brown, the Community Fundraiser for Nightingale House, was also seen receiving her organisation’s cheque.

The charity evening not only highlighted the generosity of the Freemasons but also underscored the importance of community support and solidarity.

By supporting these local charities, the North Wales Freemasons continue to make a substantial impact, fostering growth and resilience within the community.