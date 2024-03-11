North Wales Housing receives prestigious equality and diversity award

North Wales Housing has become the first social landlord in North Wales to achieve the prestigious and nationally recognised QED Equality and Diversity Mark.

The QED Award was developed by Tai Pawb, a charity dedicated to equality and social justice in housing in Wales. It provides a comprehensive framework for improving the equality and diversity impact of housing providers.

Awarded by an independent panel, it considers strategic areas such as governance, leadership, and culture, as well as customer-facing service provision, including access and diverse tenant involvement.

Over the past 12 months, North Wales Housing’s staff, board members, tenants, contractors, and partner organisations have engaged in the accreditation process. This included staff surveys, engagement with tenants, on-site visits, a review of policies and procedures, as well as the production and delivery of an action plan. The award includes an annual check-up over three years where Tai Pawb will monitor progress on NWH’s action plan.

The organisation says it is “incredibly proud” to become the first social landlords in North Wales to win this award, joining Melin Homes, Merthyr Valleys Homes, Cynon Taff Community Housing, Merthyr Tydfil Housing Association, Cadwyn, Newydd, RHA Wales, and First Choice Housing as the ninth recipient of the award in Wales.

Helena Kirk, Chief Executive of North Wales Housing Association, said:

“We are thrilled to achieve this award and recognition from Tai Pawb and the Panel. The team at NWH were clear that we wanted to improve our whole approach to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion and set about making this happen by using the QED framework.

“This has been a real team effort across our organisation. We really hope the improvements we have made will help us to continue to be a great place for colleagues to be themselves, a great place to work and importantly improve the experiences of residents living in our homes and communities.”

Alicja Zalesinska, Chief Executive of Tai Pawb, added:

“We would like to congratulate North Wales Housing Association on achieving the QED Award – the first social housing provider in the region. Our independent panel members were impressed with the strong and clear commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion across the organisation, from tenants and staff through board and the executive team.

“Testament to this is the fact that NWHA has already achieved 61 from 65 of the recommendations made by our assessors. In every part of the organisation, there was enthusiasm for the program of work, openness to constructive challenge, and a genuine willingness to learn from others.”

