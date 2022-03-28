North Wales households will see biggest increase in some energy bill charges

Standing charges for people in North Wales on standard electricity bills are set to more than double.

Next month’s 54% energy price cap increase means 22 million people will see higher energy payments on 1 April.

Ofgem introduced an ‘energy price cap’ in Great Britain in January 2019 following concerns that many people, particularly those who did not switch supplier to find cheaper deals, were paying too much for their energy.

The cap is reviewed twice a year, in April and October.

On 3 February, Ofgem announced that the cap will increase from 1 April 2022 for approximately 22 million customers.

The cap limits the amount that a supplier can charge for their default tariff. It includes:

The standing charge – a fixed daily amount you have to pay for energy, regardless of how much energy you use.

The price for each unit of electricity and gas – measured in pence per kilowatt hours, or p/kWh.

Those on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see an increase of nearly £700 to just short of £2000, prepayment customers will see an increase of £708.

The increase is driven by a record rise in global energy prices over the last 6 months, with wholesale prices quadrupling in the last year.

Consumers will see a big increase in electricity standing charges and households in North Wales are set to be hit harder than anywhere else in Britain.

How much people pay in standing charges depends on each energy supplier and which part of the country people live.

Standing charge costs include using and maintaining the energy networks, wires and pipes that carry gas and electricity across the country to households.

They also cover keeping homes connected to the energy network, carrying out meter readings and payments towards government initiatives that help vulnerable households and reduce CO2 emissions.

Research by the BBC has found that the standing charge – Single Rate Electricity Meter – from April 1st in North Wales will increase by 23p to 45p per day.