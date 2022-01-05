North Wales health board: “Vital we get many more people vaccinated ahead of Omicron peak

The health board in North Wales is urging those under the age of 40 to come forward for a booster jab as Omicron cases soar.

Wales has seen on average around 9,000 new Covid cases a day in the last week, nearly double that of the week before.

Take up of booster jabs is reported to be much lower amongst those aged under 40.

The health board has to date administered more than 374,000 booster jabs, “providing important additional protection to 76 per cent of the eligible population.”

“It’s vital that we get many more people vaccinated in the coming days ahead of an anticipated peak in the number of Omicron cases towards the end of this month.” Said Dr Nick Lyons, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Executive Medical Director

Dr Lyons said, in common with the rest of the country, “take up booster jabs in North Wales is much lower than we would like among those aged under 40. I urge those in this age group to come forward without delay.”

It is vital that you get vaccinated in order that:

You protect yourself and your loved ones

You protect the community you live in and reduce the risk of further restrictions in response to COVID

“Remember, two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine do not offer strong protection against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant. A booster jab will build your antibodies – providing up to 70 per cent protection.” He said.

Dr Lyons added: “Don’t be complacent at news that Omicron is a milder form of the COVID-19 virus. Getting your booster will reduce your risk of spreading the virus to those with weakened immune systems, for whom catching COVID-19 could have very serious consequences.”

“We had the staff in place to administer a booster to all eligible adults before the end of the year, but take up was lower than we would like during the last week of December.”

“We know that many people weren’t able to have their vaccine because they currently have COVID-19 or they have tested positive within the last 28 days.” He said.

“Others may have delayed coming forward because of concerns about experiencing side effects over the Christmas period. Remember, side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are usually very mild and not everyone gets them.” Dr Lyons added.

“If you’re eligible for your first, second or booster dose, please don’t delay any longer.”

“We have staff ready to vaccinate you at drop-in clinics across North Wales. You can also book an appointment online for some clinics.”

“You are likely to experience very minimal queueing – so could be vaccinated in as little as five minutes.” He said.

Dr Lyomns added: “If you have received an appointment invitation for a booster jab by text message or letter and you wish to be vaccinated sooner, as long as it has been 91 days since your second dose and you have not had COVID-19 within 28 days, you can get your jab by attending any of our drop in clinics.”