Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 29th Sep 2022

North Wales councils invited to bid to build “innovative” new school as part of new project

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Local authorities from across Wales have been invited to bid to build two new schools as part of the new “Sustainable Schools Challenge”.

The projects will be expected to be innovative and demonstrate collaboration with local communities, including pupils and families, in the design, delivery and management of the schools.

The Welsh Government will provide up to £15 million for each school, totalling £30 million, to cover the costs of each project.

Bids have been invited from all 22 Welsh local authorities, with one school to be built in north Wales and one in south Wales.

The designs will be expected to make a positive contribution to the local environment and their surrounding landscapes, including promoting active travel.

Local natural materials will be used where possible.

The designs will need to meet a range of environmental criteria, such as using recycled or natural materials, providing high levels of natural daylight and low energy and water consumption.

Since January, the Welsh Government has mandated that all new school and college buildings or major renovations must be net zero carbon.

Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, said: “Schools are at the heart of our communities.

“We must be ambitious in how we build new schools, enabling their design to make a positive contribution to learners and staff, local communities and to the natural environment

“These projects will act as a blueprint for all schools in future, so they are at one with their natural surroundings, strengthening our commitment towards decarbonisation and environmental protection.

“Learning about sustainability is mandatory within our new Curriculum for Wales. The projects present a great opportunity to inspire learners and realise the Curriculum’s aim to develop ethical, informed citizens.”

The successful projects will be announced in early 2023.

Read Next

  • More vulnerable people forced to turn to loan sharks as cost-of-living soars
  • Thalidomide survivors in Wales to get lifelong financial support
  • Four things that cost more if you’re already poor – and some simple ways to help fix this
  • Flint Town United’s new half-million pound 3G pitch IS the correct size, the Welsh FA has confirmed. 

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    More vulnerable people forced to turn to loan sharks as cost-of-living soars

    News

    Thalidomide survivors in Wales to get lifelong financial support

    News

    Four things that cost more if you’re already poor – and some simple ways to help fix this

    News

    Flint Town United’s new half-million pound 3G pitch IS the correct size, the Welsh FA has confirmed. 

    News

    Nearly 700 MOT testers banned over last two years for improper conduct and issuing fraudulent certificates

    News

    Residents supporting campaign against Mancot housing plan told changes won’t be made to Local Development Plan

    News

    Chester Zoo launching interactive Halloween-themed trail for first time

    News

    Officers appeal for information following fail to stop collision in Chester

    News

    Hundreds sign petition calling for action to be taken on a ‘notoriously dangerous’ Flintshire road

    News




    Read 367,309 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn