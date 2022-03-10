North Wales community pharmacies set to introduce 24/7 prescription collection service

Community pharmacies in North Wales are embracing modern technology to enable people to collect prescriptions 24 hours a day.

Boots Pharmacy in Abergele is among the first in the region to introduce an automated prescription locker service.

Patients who register for the service receive a text message with a unique PIN, which can be used to securely collect their prescription from a locker on the outside of the store, 24 hours a day.

The machines, funded with support from the Welsh Government, have also been introduced at Fferyllwyr Llyn pharmacies in Dwyfor.

They are expected to be introduced at a number of other pharmacies in the near future.

The store in Abergele is the first of Boots’ UK pharmacies to introduce an external automated prescription locker service.

David Eaves, Boots Area Manager for North East and Mid Wales, said: “The Boots store team in Abergele are delighted to be able to provide an automated secure locker service, one of the first of its kind in North Wales. The service offers patients, who have signed up for the service, the convenience to pick up their prescriptions whenever they choose to – any time of the day or night, 7 days a week.

“Patients can continue to get help and support from the Boots pharmacist and store team at Abergele during our usual opening hours.”

Adam Mackridge Strategic Lead for Community Pharmacy at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “This is a great example of how community pharmacies are expanding the range of services available and the ease at which people can access them.

“This sort of innovation not only provides more convenience for patients, but helps to free up staff in the pharmacy to help patients with their health problems.

“We’re encouraging more people with minor illnesses or conditions to take advantage of the free, expert advice provided at their local community pharmacy, which can usually be accessed more quickly than other services.

“All pharmacies in North Wales are currently able to provide free expert advice and guidance on treating common conditions and their symptoms, often without the need for an appointment, offering a quick and convenient alternative to seeking support from a GP surgery.”

For further information on accessing the most appropriate health care services, please visit the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board website: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/services/health-services1/where-do-i-go/