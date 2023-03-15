North East Wales Crown Court Judge to discuss high profile cases at Wrexham Glyndwr University law lecture

Wrexham Glyndwr University (WGU) will host the first Cyril Oswald Jones Law Lecture on Thursday, March 23. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The lecture will be given by His Honour Judge Niclas Parry, who will discuss the developments of criminal law in Wales, focusing on North East Wales, and reflect on some of the high profile cases during his career. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The lecture is supported by the Cyril Oswald Jones Law Bursary, which was established by a significant donation to WGU last year, in memory of Cyril Oswald Jones and other family members. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The bursary will support WGU law students from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue a career in law by covering their course fees. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Law students, local legal professionals and dignitaries are among the attendees, as well as those interested in attending for personal interest. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Judge Parry, a Crown Court Judge in the North East Wales region, expressed his delight at being invited to be the inaugural speaker at the lecture. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said, “I will talk about the various developments of criminal law in Wales and what changes I’ve encountered during my professional career. I’m hoping it will be an insightful evening for those who come along.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dylan Rhys Jones, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader of Law at WGU, praised Judge Parry’s experience and accomplishments and said, “He is held in high esteem across Wales and is a superb role model for our students, demonstrating that with hard work, you can have a highly successful career in Law in North East Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The establishment of the bursary fund and the annual lecture will highlight the law profession and provide an opportunity for WGU to thank the Cyril Oswald Jones Law Bursary’s supporters. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The lecture is an important event for law students and legal professionals and offers a unique opportunity to hear from one of the most prominent legal figures in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Prior to the lecture getting underway, there will be a welcome drinks reception at 5.30pm in the main foyer at WGU before guests are shown to the lecture, which is starting at 6pm in the Nick Whitehead Theatre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To confirm your place, please book via this Eventbrite link. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

