North East Wales college driving series of charity campaigns to benefit staff, community and student wellbeing

Coleg Cambria is driving a series of campaigns to benefit the health and wellbeing of staff, students, and its community.

Among them were information and support sessions with Testicular Cancer UK and the launch of a new Menopause Café.

The college's Bersham Road site also hosted a prostate cancer awareness event, attended by organisations and charities from across North Wales.

Cambria's Health and Wellbeing Specialist Jo Tincello said: "We have had a lot of feedback which has been very positive, with both men and women looking to find out more about the condition and what support and services are out there.

"The Prostate Cancer Campaign was predominately aimed at Bersham Road staff as many of the lecturers are male, but female members of the team have also come along to speak to the charities so they can pass the message on to their partners, husbands, brothers, sons, and friends."

David Parry, chair of Wrexham-based Shooting Star Cancer Support, added: "This was a very useful event, bringing different charities under one roof to spread awareness and look at how we can all work closer together.

"We were delighted to be a part of it and thank Coleg Cambria for organising."

Also in attendance were Macmillan Welfare, Prostate Cymru, and Wrexham Prostate Cancer Support Group, whose chair Mal Williams said: "The biggest issue is men and the reluctance to go and ask the right questions and approach the right people, to get advice and information, as many have never had a PSA test (which measures the amount of prostate specific antigen (PSA) in your blood) or even know what it is.

"We held an awareness day, and more women came to see us than men, which is incredible.

"They then hopefully go home and give the men in their lives a nudge so they get checked out, but we need men to be more proactive and take steps that could ultimately save their lives."

Ian Barwick, a trustee with Prostate Cymru, added: "We are trying to raise more awareness and help prostate cancer sufferers in North Wales, so this has been a very valuable event and helps bring the relevant organisations together to do even more in this region."

Likewise Testicular Cancer can affect young men, so Jo said it's vital the college continues to raise its profile.

"That's something we will be looking to do throughout the year, and with different campaigns at different college sites," she said.

Phil Morris from Testicular Cancer UK added: "It has been great to get the opportunity to speak to so many students about testicular cancer and the importance of self-checking and seeking advice if anyone suspects anything that appears unusual at any time."

Meanwhile, the college's Menopause Café sessions will be held face-to-face at Yale in Wrexham, Llysfasi, Northop and Deeside with all employees from the college invited to attend. Affiliated to the national Menopause Café UK charity, the aim is to bring people together to "gather, eat cake, drink tea and discuss menopause".

"Again, the menopause primarily affects one group of people but impacts on everyone, and there is still a lot of ignorance and a lack of awareness around it – we are doing our best to help change that," said Jo.

