Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th Apr 2024

North East Wales Archives launch new digital content

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North East Wales Archives have recently launched a digital series named ‘Acid Free’, which explores some of the real life experiences and themes from their collections. In the series, archivists and featured guests take a closer look at the people and stories from the archived collections, bringing fascinating stories to life.

In their the second instalment of this series, the focus is on the recently acquired Welsh Bibles Collection, which have been added to the shelves of the Archives.

Back in 2023, the Archives catalogued a Welsh Bibles Collection and began to unravel some of the stories connected to items from this collection.

The collection is one of the largest outside of the National Library of Wales, and contains very rare volumes. These include the earliest translations by famous figure William Morgan, a William Salesbury New Testament of 1567 and the Bible Mari Jones used before famously walking 25 miles to purchase her own copy.

In the latest podcast episode, the Archives are joined by Hedd ap Emlyn and Bethan Hughes who discuss the origins of the collection, the different ways various bibles came to be collected and the significance of the collection for North East Wales.

Katie Gilliland, Community Engagement Officer said:

“We’re excited to share the latest episode of our podcast and digital stories series, ‘Acid Free’.

It showcases our newly catalogued Welsh Bibles Collection and we’re excited to see our users engage with the collection as a result of this episode.”

A digital story which provides a visual glimpse of the collection has also been produced. This is available to view on Youtube here:

English – https://youtu.be/rKy0zHWaNVA

Welsh – https://youtu.be/8KZEa08HitU

Hedd and Bethan’s discussion is in Welsh, but an English translation of the episode is available on the website.

Listen to the podcast episode here: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/Ar0dmNgKfIb

The next instalment of ‘Acid Free’ will be focused on the Courtauld’s factories in North East Wales

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Mold: Plans to turn former Boots store into bar given the green light
  • Met Office issues weather warning for North Wales
  • RSPCA launches ‘For Every Kind’ campaign in Wales to ‘rethink animals’ in 200th year

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Mold: Plans to turn former Boots store into bar given the green light

    News

    Met Office issues weather warning for North Wales

    News

    RSPCA launches ‘For Every Kind’ campaign in Wales to ‘rethink animals’ in 200th year

    News

    Deeside based POP UP Products welcomes new management coordinator

    News

    Senedd to vote on Outdoor Education bill this week

    News

    Summer scam alert: Lloyds Bank warns of rise in holiday frauds

    News

    Deeside volunteers raise £13,300 for Cancer Research

    News

    Colleagues taking on Manchester Marathon in aid of North East Wales Mind

    News

    Eat Cake Week: Bake to make a difference for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn