Posted: Thu 27th Apr 2023

Nominate Flintshire’s community champions for National Lottery Awards 2023

The National Lottery Awards have launched their 2023 campaign and are on the hunt for inspirational individuals and organisations who make a positive impact in their communities with the help of National Lottery funding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

New figures released show that more than £6.6 million of National Lottery funding went towards 102 grants in Flintshire and Wrexham in 2021/22 alone, providing vital support to arts, sports, heritage, and community organisations in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The National Lottery Awards are an annual celebration of the people and projects who go above and beyond to make a difference with the help of National Lottery funding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They are open to any person or group who has received National Lottery funding, and winners will be recognised in categories such as community and charity, arts, culture and film, sport, heritage, environment, and young heroes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “The National Lottery Awards seek to honour those who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the people around them. In difficult circumstances, this selfless dedication has never been more important, and we want to thank them and celebrate their incredible efforts.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A judging panel made up of members from The National Lottery family and partners will choose individual winners, who will receive a £5,000 cash prize and an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy. In addition, any projects that have benefited from National Lottery funding can enter the Project of the Year category, with a UK-wide public vote in September deciding the winner. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last year, the Black Swimming Association (BSA) won the public vote to be crowned UK Project of the Year. The BSA is the first organisation working to promote water safety and drowning prevention among communities of African, Caribbean, and Asian heritage. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To nominate a community champion for the 2023 National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses using the hashtag #NLAwards or complete an entry form through the website www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Entries must be received by midday on May 16, 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

