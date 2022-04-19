Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 19th Apr 2022

Updated: Tue 19th Apr

NHS Wales Bursary extension will provide certainty for healthcare students until 2024

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wales will extend the NHS Wales Bursary scheme to eligible healthcare students studying in the 2023-24 academic year, it has been announced.

Student nurses, midwives and allied healthcare professionals who commit to working in Wales for up to two years after qualifying are eligible for the bursary, which provides non-repayable support covering tuition fees and living costs.

Today’s announcement provides certainty about the bursary arrangements until 2024 to help students and course providers plan for the future.

The Welsh Government intends to consult on the best way of continuing to support people studying healthcare programmes in Wales to ensure Wales continues to attract and retain the brightest and the best.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “We are committed to investing in the training of our nurses, midwives and other highly-skilled professionals working in our NHS.

“This further extension of the NHS bursary demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the future sustainability of the NHS workforce.

“We are proud to continue the bursary that has helped so many people qualify and work in the NHS, caring for people in Wales.

“We continue to work hard to attract more healthcare professionals to Wales through our Train, Work, Live campaign.”

Education Minister Jeremy Miles said: “The extension of the bursary will help attract and keep skilled healthcare professionals in Wales after studying here. The bursary complements our improved student finance package, which is the most generous in the UK.”

Chief Nursing Officer for Wales Sue Tranka added: “I am delighted we are once again extending the NHS bursary.

“A priority for me is to attract, recruit and retain a motivated, skilled workforce and the bursary reinforces this.”



