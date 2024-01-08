NEWSAR called to medical episode at Moel Famau summit

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) have been called to assist with a medical episode at the Moel Famau summit.

The team of volunteers were called to the site in the Clwydian Range on Saturday 6 January.

Two vehicles were deployed to the scene after a request for assistance by North Wales Police.

The individual was treated by the team and brought down from the summit to the car park safely handed over to The Welsh Ambulance Service.

It was one of three incidents that NEWSAR attended on 6 January, with the team also called to assist with a missing person search in Prestatyn.

In a post on social media, NEWSAR said: "We were contacted by North Wales Police requesting that we send a Phonefind for a vulnerable missing person from the Prestatyn area .

"The team was put to standby while the last few checks were going ahead to deploy.

"Good news came in that the person had been found."

The team of volunteers was also called to assist with a family whose off-road vehicle had become stuck.

Once the vehicle was located, the family were given a lift back to safety.

NEWSAR is a non-profit organisation which relies on donations.

Its team of volunteers are on hand 24/7, responding to those in need across Wrexham, Flintshire, Denbighshire and parts of Conwy and Powys.

NEWSAR recently launched a fundraising campaign to replace its current stock of five vacuum mattresses, which are reaching the end of their operational life span.

Vacuum mattresses are critical for the extraction of casualties, especially from remote and hazardous locations.

When used with specialist stretchers, these mattresses become rigid after air is pumped out, cocooning the casualty.

To contribute to NEWSAR's appeal click here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/vacmat

Pictures: NEWSAR social media

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

