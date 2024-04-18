Newly named Trials Day to open up Chester Racecourse season at Boodles May Festival

The first day of the Boodles May Festival has a new name this year, with Trials Day opening the season at Chester Racecourse.

Previously known as City Day, Trials Day is on Wednesday 8 May and now places a greater emphasis on the afternoon’s quality card of racing.

A springboard to Epsom and beyond, Trials Day features the running of the Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks (for fillies) and Boodles Chester Vase (for colts and geldings), two of three traditional Classic Trials held during the Boodles May Festival.

The races serve as indicators for The Oaks and The Derby at Epsom and are contested by three-year-olds likely to run in them.

From Light Shift to Enable, Shergar to Ruler of the World, there have been many great horses that have franked their success at Chester to win either The Oaks or The Derby at Epsom in the same season.

Favoured by many of the trainers, Chester offers a flat-track education that proves valuable for potential stars of racing in readiness for two of the most famous and prestigious British flat races.

Record prize money of more than £400,000 is on offer on Trials Day.

Andrew Tulloch, Head of Racing at Chester Racecourse, said:

“Trials Day is a high-quality day of racing at Chester and attracts some of the best three-year-olds. Our trials, including the Dee Stakes on the Thursday, help frank the form for the season. This is an opportunity for racegoers to watch some of the best racing on the Roodee and mark their card for future stars.”