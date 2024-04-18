Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 18th Apr 2024

Newly named Trials Day to open up Chester Racecourse season at Boodles May Festival

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The first day of the Boodles May Festival has a new name this year, with Trials Day opening the season at Chester Racecourse.

Previously known as City Day, Trials Day is on Wednesday 8 May and now places a greater emphasis on the afternoon’s quality card of racing.

A springboard to Epsom and beyond, Trials Day features the running of the Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks (for fillies) and Boodles Chester Vase (for colts and geldings), two of three traditional Classic Trials held during the Boodles May Festival.

The races serve as indicators for The Oaks and The Derby at Epsom and are contested by three-year-olds likely to run in them.

From Light Shift to Enable, Shergar to Ruler of the World, there have been many great horses that have franked their success at Chester to win either The Oaks or The Derby at Epsom in the same season.

Favoured by many of the trainers, Chester offers a flat-track education that proves valuable for potential stars of racing in readiness for two of the most famous and prestigious British flat races.

Record prize money of more than £400,000 is on offer on Trials Day.

Andrew Tulloch, Head of Racing at Chester Racecourse, said:

 “Trials Day is a high-quality day of racing at Chester and attracts some of the best three-year-olds. Our trials, including the Dee Stakes on the Thursday, help frank the form for the season. This is an opportunity for racegoers to watch some of the best racing on the Roodee and mark their card for future stars.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Almost one in five people in Wales waiting to start NHS treatment
  • Plans for new food and drink business in Shotton despite concerns it could add to obesity problems
  • Senedd: Transport secretary signals shift on 20mph policy

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Almost one in five people in Wales waiting to start NHS treatment

    News

    Plans for new food and drink business in Shotton despite concerns it could add to obesity problems

    News

    Senedd: Transport secretary signals shift on 20mph policy

    News

    Cheshire: Long delays on M56 for emergency resurfacing work following lorry fire

    News

    Need for dedicated Welsh Government minister for north Wales called into question

    News

    Chester Racecourse announces exciting collaboration with Artezzan for summer music weekend

    News

    Millions of over 50s fear answering their phones because of scams, Age UK warns

    News

    Cheshire: Delays on M56 for emergency resurfacing work following lorry fire

    News

    Flintshire: Sheep killed after suspected dog attack, Police appeal for info

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn