Newly formed North East Wales and Chester Neurodivergent Group to host first meet-up

The newly formed North East Wales and Chester Neurodivergent Group is to host its first ever group meet up.

The meet up takes place on Saturday 6th April between noon and 2pm at Cwtch Pottery Cafe on Eagles Meadow in Wrexham.

It has been organised to coincide with World Autism Acceptance Week.

Group Administrator Andrew Edwards said: “Following the unexpected tremendous response from the recent local media articles, I thought organising this meet up to coincide with World Autism Acceptance Week (April 2-7) might be appropriate.

“The response from the recent media coverage has totally exceeded my expectations.

“We now have, at time of writing, 99 online members. 81 of these joined since then.

“We also now have two other administrators for the group.

To express an interest in attending the meet up, local Neurodivergent adults are free to contact Andrew on edwardsandrw@aol.com, on his mobile on 07828 013 025 or by simply going onto the Facebook event page.

You don’t have to be a group member to do attend the event.

You can also join The North East Wales and Chester Neurodivergent Adult’s Facebook page, here.