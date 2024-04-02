Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 2nd Apr 2024

Newly formed North East Wales and Chester Neurodivergent Group to host first meet-up

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The newly formed North East Wales and Chester Neurodivergent Group is to host its first ever group meet up.

The meet up takes place on Saturday 6th April between noon and 2pm at Cwtch Pottery Cafe on Eagles Meadow in Wrexham.

It has been organised to coincide with World Autism Acceptance Week.

Group Administrator Andrew Edwards said: “Following the unexpected tremendous response from the recent local media articles, I thought organising this meet up to coincide with World Autism Acceptance Week (April 2-7) might be appropriate.

“The response from the recent media coverage has totally exceeded my expectations.

“We now have, at time of writing, 99 online members. 81 of these joined since then.

“We also now have two other administrators for the group.

To express an interest in attending the meet up, local Neurodivergent adults are free to contact Andrew on edwardsandrw@aol.com, on his mobile on 07828 013 025 or by simply going onto the Facebook event page.

You don’t have to be a group member to do attend the event.

You can also join The North East Wales and Chester Neurodivergent Adult’s Facebook page, here.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Deeside based paper recycler Allan Morris bought by Swedish firm
  • Flintshire country park plans 12 new holiday lodges amid previous planning hurdles
  • Good news for Broughton wingmakers, Airbus secures deal with Korean Air for 33 A350 aircraft

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Deeside based paper recycler Allan Morris bought by Swedish firm

    News

    Flintshire country park plans 12 new holiday lodges amid previous planning hurdles

    News

    Good news for Broughton wingmakers, Airbus secures deal with Korean Air for 33 A350 aircraft

    News

    UK Government to commission independent study into headlight glare

    News

    Shop price inflation eases to the lowest level since December 2021

    News

    Fresh plans for former Gateway to Wales Hotel site

    News

    Join the World Heritage Walk for Nightingale House Hospice this spring

    News

    Padeswood: Heidelberg’s Net Zero cement plant moves step closer

    News

    Rock the Boat event at the Blossoms in Bagillt raises over £1000 for RNLI Flint

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn