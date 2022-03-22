New SMART scheme launching in Mold giving retailers greater insight into footfall data

Flintshire County Council is launching a new SMART scheme in Mold.

A SMART town is an urban area that uses different types of electronic methods and sensors to collect data.

Insights gained from that data are used to manage assets, resources, and services efficiently; in return, that data is used to improve the operations and future prosperity across the town.

New footfall sensors will be installed to complement and upgrade the existing static ones, which have been in use for a number of years.

Not only will the new digital footfall counters provide more up to date data, but the funding means that it can cover more of the town centre.

The updated technology will provide more up to date information, to help plan events, and expand the offer for visitors and shoppers.

Joanna Douglass, Mold Town Council’s Business and Regeneration Officer said:

“Mold has faced a very challenging couple of years and retailers have had to adapt and embrace technology more than ever before.

To know that Mold will have the latest technology in place, as a SMART Town pilot town, we look forward to retailers, and the Town Council benefitting from this.

Knowing our busiest days and times will assist in planning how best to attract more visitors and shoppers going forward.”

Richard Howells, Business Owner of ‘The Olive Tree’, Mold, has been the ‘Business Champion’ for the project, and is looking forward to being able to take advantage of the new digital kit. Richard said:

“This kind of tech opens up a huge possibility to really understand the foot fall and foot traffic, and compare the data. To have the tech going in the next couple of weeks will be a real plus for the town.”

Once the data is collected, it will able an accessible resource available for all businesses to enable them all to benefit. All businesses in Mold are encouraged to take advantage of it.

Following this pilot, the scheme will be rolled out to other towns in the County.