New Queensferry fish and chip takeaway and restaurant plans approved

Plans for a new fish and chip takeaway and restaurant in a town in Deeside have received the green light.

An application was submitted in March to convert a former accountancy practice on Station Road in Queensferry.

It was put forward by Enton Pronjaj, the owner of the Master Fryer, who already has a fish and chip shop located further down the same road.

The proposals to open in a new, larger premises have now been approved by a planning official from Flintshire Council.

It comes after documents showed the scheme would result in ten full-time staff being employed by the business.

In a report outlining her decision, planning officer Jenni Perkins said: “This full application seeks consent to change the use of the existing ground floor accountants practice to a takeaway.

“Hot food shops, restaurants and cafes are appropriate uses within town, district and local centres complementing existing uses and enhancing the service choice available to the public.

“Such uses are also important to the evening economies of existing centres complementing the range of public houses and clubs present for example.

“Given the location of the site within the designation, I conclude that the proposed change of use would not be harmful to the character of the area.”

She added: “The application site has no particular architectural merit and given the variety of premises in the vicinity, the proposal would not be visually harmful to the character and appearance of the area.

“The site adjoins a public car park and as such there is unlikely to be any impact in terms of traffic hazard and disturbance, with a reduced need for street parking.”

Planning documents show the takeaway will be open from 4.30pm until 9pm once work to convert the building is completed.

The proposals were approved by the officer using delegated powers after no objections were received.

