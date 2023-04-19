New project launched aimed at protecting newt populations in Flintshire

A North East Wales nature conservation organisation has launched a new project aimed at protecting and conserving newt populations in Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wild Ground’s project, called Newt Networks, is funded by the Nature Networks Fund, a Welsh Government grant program delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Newt Networks will focus on the reserves and connecting sites that are designated for their great crested newt population (GCN) and which have special status, Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and Special Areas of Conservation (SAC). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These sites include Lane End and Spon Green in Buckley, Maes y Grug in Alltami, Stryt Las, Aberderfyn, and Brandie Brook nature reserves in Johnstown, Wrexham and Glascoed in St Asaph, Denbighshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wild Ground, which manages a range of nature reserves across North East Wales, will involve local communities, schools, and volunteers in the project with the aim of making these habitats more resilient and increasing nature connectivity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The organization plans to deliver a wide range of enjoyable, accessible engagement activities to suit varied interests, abilities, and access needs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Richard Aram, Head of Project Delivery at Wild Ground, expressed his excitement for the project and said, “We are very excited to be delivering this new project and are looking forward to holding fun events such as pond dipping, education sessions, and volunteering activity to create more awareness of the environmental threats to newts and their habitats.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He added, “The project will increase the resilience of the protected sites network through education about important habitats, why we need nature, and how everyone can play a part.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Newt Networks project is a significant step towards protecting and conserving newt populations in North East Wales. By working in partnership and involving communities, the project will increase the resilience of the protected sites network in North East Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To find out more about the Newt Networks project and how to get involved, visit the Wild Ground website at www.wildground.org.uk, call 01978 757524, or find them on social media. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

