Posted: Tue 29th Mar 2022

New production facility plans at Greenfield Kingspan site could create 25 jobs

Plans for a new production facility at an insulation manufacturing firm’s base in Flintshire could create 25 additional jobs, it’s been revealed.

Kingspan has submitted an application to demolish several existing buildings at its site on Greenfield Business Park.

The proposals would result in the creation of a new building measuring 4,797 square metres to house a production facility, offices, machinery, storage space and a recycling area.

The company said it would lead to a “more streamlined approach” to production, resulting in extra job opportunities.

There are currently 450 staff members based at the site in Greenfield, near Holywell, including administration and operational workers.

In a planning statement, an agent acting on the firm’s behalf said: “Kingspan Limited is a company specialised in manufacturing composite insulated roof and wall cladding for the construction industry.

“The site comprises an existing building, an open yard and storage compound. It forms part of the wider Kingspan complex.

“The proposed building would fill the majority of the site. It would have a lean-to roof and the external materials would include insulated wall and roof panels.

“It is understood that the objective of the proposed development is not necessarily to increase production output but rather to run a more streamlined approach and to work more efficiently.

“It is anticipated that the development would create 25 new job positions.”

The proposals would also result in the construction of three silos, new access points for pedestrians and vehicles and extra car parking.

The company said road safety had been taken into account when creating the plans.

It added: “It is not considered that the development would have any detrimental impact upon highway safety.

“The development would provide a safe and convenient access for all, provide adequate parking and would not have an adverse effect on the local highway network.”

Comments are being invited on the application via Flintshire Council’s website.

The local authority is expected to make a decision on the proposals at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



