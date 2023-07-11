New outdoor bar at Chester Racecourse pays homage to Its heritage
The world’s oldest racecourse has introduced has unveiled Gee Gee’s, a fresh outdoor bar that promises to elevate racegoers’ experiences.
The bar, accessible to those holding Tattersalls tickets and above, is situated on the lively Pavilion Lawn.
This venture is part of a branding rights agreement with Absolut, a renowned vodka brand under the Pernod Ricard group.
The bar’s design proudly flaunts the Absolut logo and serves a selection of Absolut cocktails alongside an array of other beverages.
Gee Gee’s name finds its roots in horse racing slang, harking back to Chester’s own history.
The term was born when Chester’s Lord Mayor Henry Gee gave his permission for the first official race on the ‘Roodee Fields’ on 9 February 1539.
Kate Dawson, Commercial Director at Chester Racecourse, spoke about the blend of past and present embodied in Gee Gee’s.
“We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Absolut and incorporate an element of our unique history by introducing Gee Gee’s as part of the raceday experience for guests,” she said.
Dawson described the Pavilion Lawn as “a hive of activity on a raceday” with track-side seating, pop-up bars, specialist food units, and a resident DJ. She called it “a great place for our guests to socialise and soak up the incredible atmosphere at the racecourse.”
Gee Gee's is set to open its doors to the public at the Camden Town Brewery Ladies & Gents Evening or Clogau City Plate Day on Friday 14 July or Saturday 15 July, respectively. For more details or to purchase tickets for upcoming meetings, please visit www.chester-races.com.
