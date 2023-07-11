New outdoor bar at Chester Racecourse pays homage to Its heritage

The world’s oldest racecourse has introduced has unveiled Gee Gee’s, a fresh outdoor bar that promises to elevate racegoers’ experiences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The bar, accessible to those holding Tattersalls tickets and above, is situated on the lively Pavilion Lawn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This venture is part of a branding rights agreement with Absolut, a renowned vodka brand under the Pernod Ricard group. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The bar’s design proudly flaunts the Absolut logo and serves a selection of Absolut cocktails alongside an array of other beverages. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Gee Gee’s name finds its roots in horse racing slang, harking back to Chester’s own history. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The term was born when Chester’s Lord Mayor Henry Gee gave his permission for the first official race on the ‘Roodee Fields’ on 9 February 1539. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Kate Dawson, Commercial Director at Chester Racecourse, spoke about the blend of past and present embodied in Gee Gee’s. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Absolut and incorporate an element of our unique history by introducing Gee Gee’s as part of the raceday experience for guests,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dawson described the Pavilion Lawn as “a hive of activity on a raceday” with track-side seating, pop-up bars, specialist food units, and a resident DJ. She called it “a great place for our guests to socialise and soak up the incredible atmosphere at the racecourse.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Gee Gee’s is set to open its doors to the public at the Camden Town Brewery Ladies & Gents Evening or Clogau City Plate Day on Friday 14 July or Saturday 15 July, respectively. For more details or to purchase tickets for upcoming meetings, please visit www.chester-races.com. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News