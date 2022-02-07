New online Apprenticeships Hub launched in Flintshire

Flintshire County Council is marking Apprenticeships Week Wales with the launch of a new online Apprenticeships Hub.

Running from 7 to 13 February, Apprenticeships Week Wales aims to raise awareness of the range of opportunities on offer and the benefits of becoming an apprentice.

Flintshire’s new Apprenticeships Hub flintshire.gov.uk/ Apprenticeships provides a central source of information for people who are keen to build their knowledge and skills through learning a new job, achieving qualifications and earning money, all at the same time.

“Flintshire has a long established award winning Apprenticeship Programme and each year welcomes a number of new Flintshire Trainees across a wide range of disciplines, such as business and administration, IT, construction trades, vehicle maintenance and mechanics.” The council has said.

Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“Our apprenticeship scheme is seen as best practice and sector leading in its approach. This can be seen in our results. 95% of those who start an apprenticeship with Flintshire get a positive outcome. 75% get jobs with the Council, 15% go on to employment outside of the Council and 5% use the qualifications they gain to access university.

“It’s a win win situation. The Council benefits from an enrichment of new ideas and energy and in return apprentices get great development and a firm start to their career. Some who have started as an apprentice are now service mangers.”

The council will be recruiting for its 2022 intake during the spring.

The advert will be out mid-March but people can register their interest now on the council’s new online Apprenticeships Hub.