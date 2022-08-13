New creative wellbeing programme set to begin next month in Mynydd Isa

A brand new creative wellbeing programme begins in Mynydd Isa this September.

Creative Minds is aimed at parents experiencing or feeling vulnerable to mental health problems, such as post-natal depression, feelings of isolation or loss of identity.

The scheme has been designed by Caffi Isa in partnership with the local mental health charity North East Wales Mind and with funding from The Arts Council of Wales.

Project manager Jess Doyle explains ‘the idea is to encourage creativity as a means to combat mental health problems. There will workshops on arts, crafts and creative writing as well as access to mental health support and the opportunity to socialise with other new parents.’

Steph Walsh is Community Wellbeing Manager for NEWMind, she added ‘The mental health challenges that come with a new baby can often be overwhelming and the benefits of creativity for mental health are well documented. Creative Minds provides an ideal opportunity to access support.’

Jess Doyle, who is a local writer in addition to project manager at Caffi Isa added ‘Creativity can be a lifeline for those experiencing difficulties. Having suffered from postnatal depression myself, and having found my own writing very therapeutic, I was keen to offer this opportunity to new parents who might be going through similar issues.’

Other project contributors include Theatre Clwyd, local poet Eve Keller and artist Paula Pollitt.

Caffi Isa, located at the heart of the village just outside Mold, has gone from strength to strength since taking over the building in 2016. The organisation provides more than a meeting place for locals, with a variety of diverse events including live music, stand-up comedy and family arts days.

Creative Minds runs from Tuesday, 13th September, 2022.

If you think you might benefit from the scheme, get in touch with Jess Doyle:

jess@caffi-isa.co.uk

