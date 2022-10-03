New Chester Market will open its doors to the public next month

The new Chester Market will open its doors to the public on Saturday 5 November at 9am.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has said free tickets will be available for the opening weekend to provide an “exclusive” first glimpse of the new market.

Places will be limited and available for daytime or evening entry at: www.newchester.market

Following the opening weekend, the new market will be open with no limits on numbers from Tuesday 8 November onwards; the market will be open six days per week and closed on Mondays.

Opening hours will be from 8am to 10pm on Tuesday to Saturday and from 10am to 9pm on Sundays.

As the new market prepares to open, the existing Chester Market in the Forum Shopping Centre will close its doors for the last time on Saturday 15 October, to enable those traders moving to the new market to complete their stall fit outs and prepare for the opening.

The existing market has been in the Forum since it opened in 1967.

Throughout the evolution of the Northgate development plans starting in the 1990s, the Council retained the long-held ambition of opening a new market within the scheme.

The new market will be a ‘modern traditional market’ with 40 stalls covering 36,000 sq. ft. providing a vibrant mix of produce, goods, food and beverage traders, with over 400 seats, a stage and screen; designed to provide a stunning space to enjoy all that the market will offer, including retaining the popular foodie nights, events, demonstrations and acoustic music performances.

The multi-storey New Market Parking is currently expected be fully open to coincide with the market.

Councillor Richard Beacham, Cabinet Member for Inclusive Growth, Economy and Regeneration, said:

“Opening the new Chester Market will be a huge achievement for the city despite the challenges of the past two years, and the start of the latest chapter in Chester’s illustrious trading history going back to the first market charter in 1159.”

“It will also be a bittersweet time as we close the current market in October, it has served Chester well and I would like to thank all the customers and stall holders for over 50 years of support and service.”

“We can be confident it will leave a lasting legacy and its entrepreneurial and community spirit will live on in the new market; with both the many fantastic existing traders transferring, alongside passionate new traders who will bring fresh ideas, and I know they all can’t wait to open.”

