New campaign in North Wales targets misinformation on social media

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin is advocating the 'Think Before You Share' campaign, an initiative first launched in October 2023 by Merseyside PCC Emily Spurrell.

This bilingual campaign, now extended to North Wales, encourages locals to critically evaluate information on social media and the internet, reminding them that not all online content is factual.

Mr Dunbobbin emphasises the importance of discerning the reliability of sources before sharing content.

The campaign offers practical guidance, urging people to:

Verify the source of information and its originator.

Read beyond headlines, checking for dates and full story context.

Analyze the plausibility of content, questioning its authenticity.

Check for alterations in images or videos.

Look for errors like typos and logical inconsistencies, often indicators of misinformation.

This initiative aligns with the North Wales PCC's pledges to deliver safer neighbourhoods and support communities.

He acknowledges the divisive and harmful impact of false information, noting the collaborative benefits of the campaign between North Wales and the North-West of England.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin, commented: "Two of my key pledges as PCC are delivering safer neighbourhoods and supporting victims and communities, and false and misleading information often serves only to divide society and hurt people.

"I was very impressed by the 'Think Before You Share' campaign from Merseyside PCC Emily Spurrell and her team and I saw the benefit to local residents here in North Wales of reminding them that not everything they see online is true and that sharing false or misleading information can be harmful."

"Spreading the message here in North Wales also shows how through partnering with our neighbours in the North-West of England, we can collaborate and learn from each other in helping make our communities safer."

Emily Spurrell, Merseyside PCC, stresses the pervasive nature of social media and the critical need to understand the impact of misinformation.

She highlights the campaign's role in preventing the spread of damaging rumors, enhancing online mindfulness.

DC Roheryn Evans of the North Wales Police Cyber Crime Team adds that social media is integral for community engagement and staying informed.

He warns against clickbait and the financial motives behind sensationalised posts, advocating for critical thinking and source verification.

DC Evans also advises on reporting hacked accounts to prevent further fraud.

The campaign's launch in North Wales features bilingual social media assets, reinforcing its message.

Additional resources and advice on safe internet usage and online fraud prevention are available on the North Wales Police website and Get Safe Online, offering guidance on navigating social networking sites securely.

For more information and advice on how to use the internet and stay safe online, head to: www.northwales.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/online-fraud/cyber-crime-fraud

Or visit Get Safe Online, the UK's leading source of unbiased, factual and easy-to-understand information on online safety: www.getsafeonline.org/personal/articles/social-networking-sites

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

