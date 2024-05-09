New builders’ merchant planned for Hawarden Industrial Estate

A new builders’ merchants could be created on Hawarden Industrial Estate under new plans which have been put forward.

The proposals would see a new trading unit constructed on an empty plot of land on Clwyd Close for the sale of building and roofing materials.

The overall site measures approximately 4,320 square metres and would also be home to a warehouse and external storage areas.

The application has been lodged with Flintshire Council by Martin Pilgrim, whose family-run business has been operating for more than 40 years.

In a letter accompanying the plans, he said the scheme would help to boost the company’s prospects and create jobs in the area.

He said: “We have identified a growing demand for building and roofing materials in Hawarden, Broughton and the surrounding areas.

“This facility will enable us to expand our operations, increase our stock capacity, and increase our customer base.

“By investing in a modern and efficient space, we will be able to offer a wide selection of products, improve inventory management, and provide a more convenient shopping experience for customers.

“As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of supporting local initiatives and contributing to the economic growth of the region.

“Building a new warehouse and trade retail unit will not only create job opportunities but also contribute to the overall development of the area.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

The development includes on-site parking and a new access road to serve the business.

Mr Pilgrim added: “We take in frequent stock deliveries, and also have our own wagons that run deliveries to customers.

“Within the plan we have facilitated this by creating a new access road to the yard and a service entrance gate onto our property.

“This is where said deliveries will be received therefore again not increasing parking on Clwyd Close.”

It’s expected a decision will be made on the plans by the local authority at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).