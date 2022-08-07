RSPCA: Neglect calls overwhelmingly top the list of dog cruelty reports in Wales

Listen to this article

RSPCA Cymru has revealed that neglect is the most reported issue for dogs in Wales – with an expected spike of reports expected this summer.

New figures released last week as part of the animal welfare charity’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign show that despite being man’s best friend there were 44,427 reports of dog cruelty made to the RSPCA across England and Wales involving 92,244 dogs last year.

That is 253 a day or more than 10 an hour – and includes 10,228 dogs reported as beaten. This shows a significant 16% increase since 2020 – when cruelty reports involving 79,513 dogs were made to the charity.

In Wales new figures released by the animal welfare charity show that there were 3,065 reports of dog cruelty in 2021 across Wales, 132 came from Flintshire.

The top of the list was neglect with 1,890 calls and there were 500 calls relating to intentional harm.

With more people becoming dog owners during lockdown the charity is concerned the number of cruelty incidents involving canines will increase this summer.

There are now an estimated 13 million dog owners in the UK according to the latest Pet Food Manufacturers report – up from 9 million in 2019-2020 with lockdown causing an unprecedented surge in demand in pet ownership.

Coupled with this is the fact the charity sees a spike in abuse cases for all animals during the summer months as calls rise to 134,000 a month in July and August – three every minute and reports of cruelty soar to 7,600 each month – a heartbreaking 245 every day.

The RSPCA is also worried more dogs will fall victim to abuse and abandonments as the cost of living crisis takes hold adding financial pressures to pet owners.

To help prevent suffering the RSPCA has launched its Cancel Our Cruelty campaign which aims to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline saving animals in desperate need of help as well as raise awareness about how we can all work together to stamp out cruelty for good.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “Every year, we see many dogs coming into our care bearing the physical and mental scars that were inflicted at the hands of the very people who were meant to keep them safe and love them unconditionally.

“We are supposed to be a nation of animal lovers and dogs are ‘man’s best friend’ as the saying goes but in reality we receive many cruelty reports every day about dogs who have suffered the most unimaginable cruelty and a 16% increase of dogs being cruelly treated in a year is really concerning..

“It is heartbreaking to see the number of cruelty calls made in Wales go into the thousands and it is very concerning to see the number of reports relating to neglect and intentional harm top the list.”

Across England and Wales RSPCA officers have dealt with incidents including dogs repeatedly beaten, stabbed, burned, drowned, poisoned and some have been left to die from starvation.

Sam added: “With the public’s help in reporting cruelty they have been able to save many dogs from ongoing abuse. Sadly though in some cases others have died at the hands of their tormentors and it is then our job to try and bring some justice for the victim.

“During the summer we see a rise in cruelty and this year as we have seen such a massive increase in dog ownership since lockdown we are bracing ourselves for even more reports.

“We believe there are a number of factors which mean summer is our busiest time. Perhaps there is boredom or pressures at home with children being off school which can make existing difficulties magnified.

“This year the cost of living crisis has added a further dimension and we believe we could see people really struggling to care for their pets and could see more animals than ever being abandoned or given up.

“All these factors mean that we need the public’s support more than ever to help Cancel Out Cruelty. As a charity, we are bracing to tackle a summer of suffering but we cannot do this without your help.”

Read Next