Nearly two months of refurbishment work set begin at Penyffordd railway station next week

Seven weeks of refurbishment works are set to begin at Penyffordd railway station next week.

The work, some of which will take place overnight, is to make access to the level crossing safer.

Network Rail said it will be working during the daytime, 8am – 5pm, from Monday 16 May to Friday 8 July 2022.

Work will also take place overnight, 10pm – 6am from Monday 27 June to Saturday 2 July, when trains aren’t operating, so that teams can work safely.

Network Rail said it will be using “plant and machinery which can at times be noisy, we apologise in advance for any disturbance.”

A spokesperson said: “Our teams are aware that they are working close to residential properties, and try to minimise disruption as much as possible, but we apologise in advance if you are disturbed during these works.”

“The project is to make the access to the level crossing safer.”

“At Penyffordd, the only access to the platform is by the same gate that is used to access the level crossing, so we’re installing a new access ramp from the car park up onto the platform.”

“This will then reduce footfall through the gate at the level crossing.”

The Network Rail spokesperson added: “There will be no disruption to rail passengers as the work will be taking place outside of the railway boundary – mostly in the car park.”

“There is likely to be some noise disruption which is unfortunately unavoidable for this type of work but local residents and businesses have been informed and we have apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused.”