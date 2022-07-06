Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Jul 2022

Natural Resources Wales warning over illegal waste collectors advertising on social media

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is asking the public to be aware of individuals and businesses advertising illegal waste collection services on social media.

Those wishing to dispose of waste are frequently targeted by criminals who then go on to fly tip their waste.

NRW says: “The negative impacts of fly-tipping can be serious, adversely affecting the quality of the local environment and wildlife and the well-being of those living in the local community.”

“Everyone has a legal duty to check that the person taking the waste is a registered waste carrier. If you give your waste to someone else, you must check the person or business is registered with NRW’s public register.”

“If you fail to meet your duty of care towards your waste, you could receive a fine if prosecuted.”

David Powell, NRW Operations Manager North East, said:

“As a waste producer, you are responsible for your waste, and you have a duty of care to ensure that it is disposed of lawfully.”

“On average a legitimate waste carrier charges around £52 to remove a car boot sized bundle of waste while a van load would cost £166 and an average skip load around £230.”

“If your waste carrier is charging less, ask to see their waste carrier’s licence and check NRW’s public register.”

“Otherwise, these illegal waste carriers might dump your waste in areas that harm the local community, the environment and risk you a hefty fine.”

Anybody who suspects illegal waste activity in their area or sees suspicious adverts online should report it via NRW’s incident hotline on 0300 065 3000.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Cable theft on railway line between Shotton And Chester sees 30 trains ‘part cancelled’

News

Mold: Road closures in place on Sunday for carnival parade

News

Police warning issued after spate of burglaries at farm shops

News

Noah’s Ark on the roundabout outside Chester Zoo to sail away

News

Royal Mail managers set to take industrial action later this month

News

Updated: Rail lines between Shotton and Chester back open following theft of signalling cable

News

Financial Conduct Authority urge those struggling with rising prices to seek help

News

Citizens Advice Cymru calls for more action to help people falling behind on council tax payments

News

NSPCC warns of a ‘tsunami’ of online child abuse as grooming crimes rise by more than 80% in four years

News





Read 377,615 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn