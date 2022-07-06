Natural Resources Wales warning over illegal waste collectors advertising on social media

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is asking the public to be aware of individuals and businesses advertising illegal waste collection services on social media.

Those wishing to dispose of waste are frequently targeted by criminals who then go on to fly tip their waste.

NRW says: “The negative impacts of fly-tipping can be serious, adversely affecting the quality of the local environment and wildlife and the well-being of those living in the local community.”

“Everyone has a legal duty to check that the person taking the waste is a registered waste carrier. If you give your waste to someone else, you must check the person or business is registered with NRW’s public register.”

“If you fail to meet your duty of care towards your waste, you could receive a fine if prosecuted.”

David Powell, NRW Operations Manager North East, said:

“As a waste producer, you are responsible for your waste, and you have a duty of care to ensure that it is disposed of lawfully.”

“On average a legitimate waste carrier charges around £52 to remove a car boot sized bundle of waste while a van load would cost £166 and an average skip load around £230.”

“If your waste carrier is charging less, ask to see their waste carrier’s licence and check NRW’s public register.”

“Otherwise, these illegal waste carriers might dump your waste in areas that harm the local community, the environment and risk you a hefty fine.”

Anybody who suspects illegal waste activity in their area or sees suspicious adverts online should report it via NRW’s incident hotline on 0300 065 3000.