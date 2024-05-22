Natural Resources Wales urges North Wales residents to monitor weather and flood alerts

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is calling on residents of North Wales to stay vigilant and keep a close eye on weather forecasts and flood alerts, as significant rainfall is expected over the next two days.

The Met Office has issued an amber rain warning for Flintshire and surrounding counties, with heavy rain and potential flooding expected from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Flintshire council has a dedicated page up on its website for the duration of the weather warning offering advice and information, it can be found here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Emergency-Planning/Weather-Update.aspx

NRW said that “exact locations where the heaviest rain will fall is uncertain, but the heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in some areas.”

The environmental agency says its incident response teams “are working with other emergency responders and local authorities to keep people and property safe.”

NRW also has teams are out checking flood defences are“ in good working order, clearing gulleys and ditches and operating temporary defences where needed to help reduce flood risk to communities.”

People are being urged to consider any steps they may need to take now to be prepared, and to take extra care if you need to travel:

Register for NRW’s free flood warning service at naturalresources.wales/flooding or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

Aimee Thomas-Owen, NRW’s Duty Tactical Manager said: “We expect significant rainfall this afternoon (22 May) and into the evening, so we could be issuing flood alerts and warnings in the evening and into the early hours of Thursday (23 May). Because of this, we are asking residents to keep an eye for our flood alerts and warnings, which are updated every 15 minutes.

“As we could see surface water flooding, we advise people to plan their journeys and to stay updated on travel information. It is crucial that no one attempts to drive or walk through floodwater. The force and depth of floodwater can be deceptive and extremely dangerous.”

“Properties could also be at risk, so it is important that people are up to date and act on the latest updates.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “A band of prolonged and heavy rain will move north and west across the UK during Wednesday and Thursday.

“Areas exposed to the strengthening northerly winds are most likely to see the highest rainfall amounts, with a chance of some areas, particularly over higher ground in North Wales seeing more than 150mm, with parts of North West England seeing more than 80mm.

“Many places could see 30-40 mm of rain, while a few areas may receive 60-80 mm. Areas over higher ground in the Amber warning areas could see the equivalent of more than one months’ worth of rain before the low pressure moves on, later on Thursday.”

This is what the Met Office says to expect

Residents in the affected areas should prepare for challenging conditions:

-Spray and flooding are likely to make driving difficult, potentially leading to road closures.

-Fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life.

-Some communities may become isolated due to flooded roads.

-Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are likely.

-Power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses are possible.-

Safety Tips

To stay safe during this severe weather, the Met Office advises the following:

-Avoid travelling by road during hazardous conditions. If travel is necessary, drive cautiously and be vigilant for dangers.

-Do not attempt to drive, walk, or swim through floodwater. If you encounter deep or fast-flowing water, call 999 and wait for assistance.

-Stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and heed advice from emergency services and local authorities.

Regional Impact

The amber warning covers multiple counties, including:

Wales: Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Wrexham

North West England: Blackburn with Darwen, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Greater Manchester, Halton, Lancashire, Merseyside, Warrington